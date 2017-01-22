IT Modernisation project: Pune chosen for pilot rollout of CSI

Pune is the second city after Mysore where CSI will be rolled out. Pune is the second city after Mysore where CSI will be rolled out.

The Department of Posts has chosen Pune City East Division for the pilot roll out of ‘Core System Integration’ (CSI) as a part of its IT Modernisation project. CSI is an integrated system that includes counter operations, delivery operations, financial activities and human resource management. This enables seamless flow of data, enabling these operations to be conducted in an integrated manner. This has been earlier rolled out at Mysore. Pune is the second location in the country where CSI will be rolled out.

Along with 53 post offices of Pune City East Division, the office of Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Pune City East Division, office of Postmaster General Pune Region, Pune, Director (Accounts) Postal Nagpur and the office of Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra circle, Mumbai, will be integrated under this system.

Postmaster General of Pune Region, Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar, said, “It is a moment of pride for Pune to be chosen for the pilot. With the implementation of CSI, Pune will have the distinction of implementing all modules of IT Modernisation project i.e, core banking solution, core insurance solution, core system integration and rural information and communications technology. So far, the department would use different systems for various functions. With CSI, there will be one system and hence the work will be streamlined. We will be able to provide better service to the customers.”

This pilot is scheduled to commence on January 23 in all identified aforementioned post offices of Pune City East Division. In view of the role out, the post offices remained closed on January 21 for preparatory arrangements. The remaining post offices in Pune City were open for public.

Sawaleshwarkar said that as the proposed CSI is designed to augment the service delivery efficiency of the post offices, the department is hoping to get cooperation of its customers.