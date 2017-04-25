It is a woman’s right to approach any forum for just alimony: Pune court on divorce settlement

A Pune Family Court has held that it is within the legal rights of a divorced woman to approach any other fora available if she was not content with the maintenance awarded by one forum.

Seema Chipade (29), a resident of Pravati Payatha, had in 2014 approached a magisterial court seeking maintenance from her former husband. The court had awarded her Rs 40,000 per month in alimony under sections 18,19,21 and 22 of Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

However, not content with the amount, she approached the family court seeking maintenance under Section 125 of Criminal Procedure Code. After hearing her petition, Judge Prasad Palsingankar granted her an alimony of Rs 50,000 per month.

According to her petition, Seema married Santosh Chipade (34) in May 2004. They have two sons. However, seven years later, Santosh allegedly brought another woman in the house, claiming to have married her. In her petition, Seema had submitted that the woman also bore a daughter to Santosh. She added that Santosh owns a manufacturing plant of inverter batteries on Sinhagad Road and that he earns Rs 1.2 lakh per month.

The respondent’s husband, although didn’t appear before the court, but had submitted through his lawyer that he did not own the plant and was working as an employee. He further claimed that he earned only Rs 8,000 per month, adding that he was in huge debt.

His Income Tax Returns (ITR) also showed his income to be ‘nil’ for financial years 2014-15 and 2015-16. Although, the income was Rs 16.61 lakh in 2012-13.

“His ITR reports show that he’s clearly earning more than Rs 16 lakh in a certain assessment year. The said income was not disclosed in subsequent assessment years. So, I believe that he’s earning more than Rs 1.20 lakh per month. Hence, he’s got sufficient means to pay,” said Judge Palsingankar.

On the husband’s contention that Seema cannot seek maintenance from another court after she has already been awarded one by one court, Judge Palsingankar held up strongly the right of a woman to approach any forum to get a just alimony.

“The powers of Magistrate under Domestic Violence Act and Family Court are exclusive of each other. The Bombay High Court has made it amply clear that is the choice of a aggrieved woman to decide which forum she wants to approach and seek redressal of the grievance,” Palsingankar added.

He quantified the maintenance of Rs 30,000 for Seema, and Rs 10,000 each for her children. This amount will be adjusted with the amount of alimony that the magisterial court had asked Santosh to pay in 2014.

