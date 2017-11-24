IT inspector dies, 3 injured in mishap on Old Pune-Mumbai Highway 

The car Tyagi was travelling in rammed into a truck. The car Tyagi was travelling in rammed into a truck.

An inspector of the Income Tax department died and three of his colleagues were injured when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a stationary container truck on the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway on Thursday morning. The four men, along with other members of their team, were on their way back from Talegaon Dabhade, after conducting searches at a local factory, said police.

As per the information given by Dehu Road police, which falls under Pune Rural jurisdiction, the accident took place near Amarjai Temple at around 6 am. The injured were rushed to the hospital by their other colleagues.

Police have identified the deceased as Abhishek Anil Tyagi (28). Tyagi hailed from Rishikesh and had been posted with the Pune unit of the IT department since February this year.

The injured have been identified as deputy director Anand Prakash Upadhyaya (40), his colleague Krishnakumar Mishra (40) and the driver of the car. The mishap led to a traffic jam on the highway, which was cleared after about an hour.

Tyagi, an engineer, had joined the IT department in 2014, said police. According to his colleagues, Tyagi was supposed to travel in another car, but changed his mind at the last moment.

The 12-member team had conducted searches at an industrial unit in Talegaon on Wednesday night and was on its way back. The car Tyagi was travelling in rammed into the container truck, which was carrying steel bars and had halted on the side of the road. Tyagi, who was sitting next to the driver, sustained multiple injuries.

Till late in the night, police were in the process of filing an FIR against the driver of the truck.

