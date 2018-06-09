Iran national overstaying in Pune alleges assault by police

Police have, however, denied the allegation and claimed that the woman misbehaved with the police personnel at the FRO.(Representational Image) Police have, however, denied the allegation and claimed that the woman misbehaved with the police personnel at the FRO.(Representational Image)

An Iranian national, who has been overstaying in Pune after her visa expired, has alleged that she was beaten up by policewomen at the Foreigner Registration Office (FRO) of Pune police commissionerate Thursday. Police have, however, denied the allegation and claimed that the woman misbehaved with the police personnel at the FRO.

On Friday, Nooshin Roostae complained to the Additional Commissioner Sahebrao Patil about the incident. She said he would also meet Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla in this regard.

Assistant commissioner of police (special branch) Preeti Tipre said Nooshin has been overstaying in the country from March 2017. “On Thursday, she misbehaved with police officers at the FRO. Action will be taken as per law.”

