International Women’s Day: Artists express themselves at ‘Junoon’ 

TO MARK the International Women’s Day, as many as 17 women artists are coming together with an art exhibition titled ‘Junoon’ that will be held at The Monalisa Kalagram, Koregaon Park from March 9 to March 16 between 10.30 am and 8 pm. The participating artists include Arti Kirloskar, Bharati Pitre, Sujata Bajaj, Sujata Dharap, Vaishali Oak, Ruby Jhunjhunwala, Varsha Kharatmal and Gauri Gandhi, among others. Lisa Pingale, owner of the gallery, said, “We have chosen the best work and have not taken more than four exhibits from each artist, depending on the size of their work,” said Lisa.

The inauguration ceremony of the show will take place on March 8 at 6 pm with businesswoman and Padma Shri awardee social worker Anu Aga as the chief guest. Other than sculptures, paintings, pottery and photographs, the event also incorporates ‘Quilt Culture’, a community art project by Rucha Kulkarni.