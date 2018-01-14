Inter-School tournament: PCMC school wins hockey meet

PCMC School team PCMC School team

PCMC School emerged champions with a facile 3-0 win over Modern HS to claim the inaugural Father Schoch Memorial (Under-14) Inter-School Hockey tournament at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Saturday. Playing on their home turf, PCMC were led to the title following a three-goal effort by Ganesh Athavale. Ganesh (15th) foxed goalkeeper Atharva Javeri in the opening act and added another four minutes. At half time, PCMC School led 2-0. On the changeover, Ganesh added another in the 21st minute of play.

The third place was claimed by St Ursula HS, Akurdi, who edged out Jyoti English Medium School, Nehrunagar via the shoot-out after playing out a 1-1 draw at full time. St Ursula were the first to open the account when Jaskaran Singh (8th) sounded the boards. Four minutes later, Jyoti English Medium School, Nehrunagar had Sanjeev Chavan level scores. In the shootout, St Ursula HS had Abhishekh Nair, Kaif Sayyed, Jaskaran Singh gain success, while the losers had Pankaj Singh and Islam Shaikh score.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App