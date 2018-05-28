INS Shivaji Unit of Sea Cadet Corps celebrates its 23rd anniversary

The SCC Unit at INS Shivaji was started in 1995 The SCC Unit at INS Shivaji was started in 1995

The INS Shivaji Unit of the Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) celebrated its 23rd anniversary on Saturday. The SCC is a voluntary organisation that offers an opportunity to young boys and girls for all-round development, particularly in nautical subjects and watermanship. The SCC Unit at INS Shivaji was started in 1995. Children from Pune, Talegaon, Khandala, Khopoli, Panvel and Kalyan are members of this Unit. The training is aimed at instilling a spirit of adventure and providing an exposure to watermanship and seamanship activities.

To commemorate its 23rd anniversary, the cadets presented a parade and showcased their skills by performing semaphore and cane drills with clockwork precision. Commodore K Srinivas, Station Commander Lonavla and Commanding Officer INS Shivaji presided over the ceremony and addressed the young cadets. The event also saw attendance by the parents of the cadets.

INS Shivaji has been providing its facilities to train the SCC, which includes parade and watermanship training and camps. Commander KR Khilare, Gunnery Officer of INS Shivaji, is the Commandant of SCC at INS Shivaji and his team of sailors has been overseeing the training of cadets in the Unit. A total of 343 boys and 101 girls within in the age group of 10 to 17 (Class V to XII) are presently members of the Sea Cadet Corps, INS Shivaji Unit.

