INS Shivaji organises ‘Lonavala Run’

As party of the Navy Week Celebrations 2017, INS Shivaji, the key technical training institute of the Indian Navy in Lonavala, conducted a ‘Lonavala Run’ on Sunday. The race was conducted for two age categories — above and below 18 years. For those below 18 years the run was of four kilometres, while for adults the run was seven kilometres.

The race was flagged off by Commodore KP Arvindan, Commanding Officer, INS Shivaji, and Station Commander, Lonavala Naval Station, from Nausena Bagh, Lonavala.

The winners in 6-12 years group were Vinayak and Pushpa Kumari (Gold), Sandesh and Veena Gupta (Silver) and Kaif Khan and Varsha Gupta (Bronze).

In the 13-18 years category, Shubham Warule and Bharti Hole won gold, Suraj Baseda and Aanchal Jha grabbed silver, while Yash More and Sangeeta got the bronze. In the above 18 years category, Amrinder Singh and Yamini Thakre won gold, Aakash Ghardale and Dikshita Pawar won silver and Abhishek Raiand Komal Dhabale won the bronze medal. All finishers were awarded with medals and certificates of participation.

