Infosys techie murder: Court extends Saikia’s police custody till February 7

A court in Pune extended the police custody on Saturday of Bhaben Saikia (27). Saikia has been arrested for allegedly murdering Infosys techie Rasila Raju OP. Cops told the court that, during the course of investigation, they have recovered the network cable used by Saikia, and Rasila’s access card, which he had hidden. Saikia was produced before the court on Saturday, as his police custody ended. The court has further granted the police his custody till February 7. The investigating officer, Senior Inspector Arun Vaykar, told the court that, before fleeing, Saikia had hidden his shoes, Rasila’s access card and the network cable. The police have recovered those items in presence of witnesses, he added.

While giving reasons for seeking extension of Saikia’s custody, the police said they wanted to find out if someone had helped Saikia in committing the crime, or in fleeing the spot.

According to the police, during an identification parade, launched to nab the culprit using the items recovered by the cops, police sniffer dogs specifically identified Bhaben. Police have, till now, questioned 17 persons in the case and their detailed statements have also been recorded as a part of the investigation.

Various samples, collected from the scene of crime, along with swabs and smears from Rasila’s body, have been sent for DNA and chemical analysis, the police further informed the court.

As a part of the probe, call records of both Rasila and Saikia, along with hard drives containing the footages from the security cameras on the campus, have also been taken for analysis.

Rasila, who was originally from Kozhikode in Kerala, was found murdered in the conference room on the ninth floor of the Infosys premises in Phase II IT Park on January 29. Cops later arrested security guard Bhaben Saikia, who was seen suspiciously moving in and out of the restricted office space. He was nabbed from Mumbai in the early hours of January 30, while he was allegedly trying to flee to Assam.