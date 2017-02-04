Infosys techie murder: ‘Bhaben was a brat’

Bhaben Bharali Saikia, the 26-year old security guard who murdered Rasila Raju OP, an engineer working with Infosys in Pune on Sunday, is believed to be a brat who had run away from home – a village of about 340 kms from Guwahati– and joined a group of youth who had found jobs in a security agency about four years ago.

There are few youths from the adjoining villages who have been working with him in Pune, sources said. “He grew up in my house after his mother had left her husband’s place and returned home with a new-born in 1990.

But he was always an uncontrollable boy who would not listen to anyone,” Reba Saikia, maternal uncle of the arrested security guard, said, adding, “Bhaben had a short temper, would pick up a quarrel for petty matters, and spent most of his time idling around after completing his Class X.”