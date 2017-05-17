Infosys techie dies after ‘jumping off’ terrace of his building in Pune

A 24-year-old engineer working for Infosys allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of his building in Rahatni Tuesday morning, said police. Wakad police have identified the deceased as Ninad Deshbhushan Patil, a resident of Vardhaman Heights in Rahatni. At the time of the incident, Patil’s parents were not in town, said police. Patil was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead. The post-mortem report found “multiple injuries” to be the primary cause of death. His body was handed over to family.

“As per the primary information, Ninad was 24 and unmarried. He worked with Infosys…. he is suspected to have committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of his residential society. He has left a suicide note, stating that no one should be held responsible for his suicide and his parents should not be harassed because of it,” said Sen-ior Inspector Shridhar Jadhav.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now