Infosys techie dies after ‘jumping off’ terrace of his building

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

A 24-year-old engineer working for Infosys allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of his building in Rahatni on Tuesday morning, said police. Wakad police have identified the deceased as Ninad Deshbhushan Patil, a resident of Vardhaman Heights in Rahatni. At the time of the incident, Patil’s parents were not in town, said police. Patil was rushed to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead. A post-mortem was performed on him in the afternoon, and as per the report, “multiple injuries” was the primary cause of death. Patil’s body was later handed over to his family.

“As per the primary information, Ninad was 24 years old and unmarried. He worked with Infosys. He lived with his parents in a flat in Vardhaman Heights in Rahatni… he is suspected to have committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of his residential society. He has left a suicide note, in which he says no one should be held responsible for his suicide and his parents should not be harassed because of it,” said Senior Inspector Shridhar Jadhav of Wakad police station.

A police officer said a probe will be conducted to ascertain why Patil took the extreme step. Police will also record the statements of his family members, friends and colleagues, he said. Patil was an engineering graduate from a college in Solapur. Neighbours of the family and security guards posted at the society said not too many people were around when the incident took place at 11 am. According to them, earlier in the day, Patil had left home and apparently started for work, with his rucksack and identity card.

“They (Patil’s family) shifted here just two months ago. Not many people knew them personally,” they said.

