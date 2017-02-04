Infosys says will beef up security, ensure safety to women staff

A human chain was formed on Friday seeking justice for Rasila. Express A human chain was formed on Friday seeking justice for Rasila. Express

IN THE wake of the brutal murder of systems engineer Rasila Raju OP at its campus in Hinjewadi IT Park, software major Infosys on Friday said they will take steps to strengthen the security measures across various campuses in the country. In a press statement, Infosys said, “At Infosys, we have always been focused and committed to the safety of our employees. The unfortunate incident on January 29, however, is a reminder that nothing can be taken for granted and no security measure is fool-proof. We are, therefore, taking some additional steps with immediate effect to further strengthen the security at our campuses. A re-look will be done on rosters, especially where single team members are required. We are trying to ensure that no employee works alone on a shift. In unavoidable situations, we are looking at additional security, including female security guards, being deployed, as well as the frequency of floor walks by security personnel be increased.”

Listing “additional security” measures Infosys said, “We have given extension of ‘work from home facility,’ including laptops, in situations where remote working is feasible, have increased deployment of panic buttons across buildings as well as rapid response teams to take immediate action. In addition, we are immediately carrying out a complete review of our security procedures by an expert third-party consultant. We are also collaborating with local police across our development centres and seeking their advice on additional security measures that we can implement.

Also, we have already invited all our employees to share any recommendations that can help us improve the safety of their work environments and have received several suggestions that are being reviewed by our security teams.”