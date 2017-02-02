Infosys murder: Cops to take action against security agency

Rasila Raju OP. Rasila Raju OP.

PUNE city police said on Wednesday they will take action against the company, Terrier Security Services, which provides internal security to Infosys campus in Hinjewadi and for whom the alleged murderer of techie Rasila OP worked, as the company continued working without a valid licence which expired in November last year. Joint Commissioner of Police Sunil Ramanand, who is also the licence-issuing authority for private security agencies operating in Pune, said appropriate legal action will be initiated against Terrier Security Services. Meanwhile, an email query sent to Infosys on Wednesday afternoon asking how the company continued to take services from a firm whose licence had expired, went unanswered till late in the night.

Watch: Personal Tax Slabs After Budget 2017: How Will Your Tax Come Down?

Every security agency which operates in Pune city has to be issued a licence by Pune city police. It had come to light on Tuesday that the licence of Terrier Security Company had lapsed in November last year and the company had made an application for renewal, which was pending due to queries made by the police.

Rasila (23), who was originally from Kozhikode in Kerala, was found dead in the conference room on the ninth floor of the Infosys premises in Phase II of Rajiv Gandhi Information Technology Park in Hinjewadi in Pune on Sunday night. She had severe injuries on her face and she was strangled to death, primary examination had revealed.

Based on the clues obtained from the CTV footages, cops zeroed down on the security guard Bhaben Saikia who was seen suspiciously moving in and out of the restricted office space. He was nabbed from Mumbai in the early hours of Mumbai trying to flee to Assam.

Meanwhile, city police commissioner Rashmi Shukla said that the police were open to suggestions coming from citizens about the issue of women’s security in the city.

Guidelines to be revised

Senior officers from Pune city police said that they were in the process of revising the existing security guidelines that were given to companies in IT parks and various industrial clusters in the past, on the backdrop of the incident on Sunday. An officer said that the new guidelines will include points on women working late, working in buddy pairs on holidays and issues on transport facilities to take employees back home in the night.