Pune: IndiGo flight delayed after entry door refuses to shut

In this picture, posted by a passenger on social media, airline staff can be seen attempting to repair the door. In this picture, posted by a passenger on social media, airline staff can be seen attempting to repair the door.

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Chennai was delayed for over two-and-a-half hours on Friday because the passenger entry door did not close properly. IndiGo flight 6E 302 was scheduled to depart at 1.45 pm from Lohegaon Airport.

After passengers had boarded the flight, the crew started the routine for taking off, but soon noticed that the door wasn’t closing properly.

Some of the passengers made their concerns public. “Door isn’t closing, six people (from IndiGo) are trying … Would you take this flight?” a passenger posted on Twitter along with a picture. This is the second time in less than 10 days that an IndiGo flight has been delayed.

On May 4, a Pune-Kochi IndiGo flight was delayed by over four hours. The flight (6E 338) from Pune to Kochi was supposed to take off at 2.45 am but it arrived at 6.15 am. IndiGo said “there was some interference” in the passenger entry door which caused “minor delay”.

“While preparing for the departure of flight 6E 302, some interference was noted while closing the passenger entry door. The technical team did a thorough check prior to departure to ensure the door operation was satisfactory. The aircraft was cleared post-inspection. This process resulted in a minor delay in the departure,” said a statement issued by the airline.

