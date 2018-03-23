Indian Army conducts cycling expedition

The expedition was conducted from March 13 to 22. The expedition was conducted from March 13 to 22.

A team from the Indian Army conducted a 500-kilometre cycling expedition from March 13 to March 22. The expedition was conducted to spread awareness about environmental protection and to motivate the youth to join the Indian Army. The expedition traversed through the Western Ghats of Maharashtra. Lieutenant Sandeep Singh Khatana with 10 other personnel undertook the expedition from Pune to the interiors of Western Maharashtra and cycled through the Konkan Mulshi Ghat, covering Mandangad, Saldure, Pisavre and Bopgaon. The expedition was carried out over 10 days to mark the 34th raising day of the Air Defence Unit at Pune.

