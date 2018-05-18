‘India should promote biofuel, public transport’

Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director of Automotive Research Association of India, said development and promotion of public transport and avoiding use of personal vehicles, promoting CNG and biofuels can help mitigate pollution. (Representational Image) Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director of Automotive Research Association of India, said development and promotion of public transport and avoiding use of personal vehicles, promoting CNG and biofuels can help mitigate pollution. (Representational Image)

As the world’s second largest manufacturer of buses, India should promote the use of biofuels and public transport to tackle pollution, said Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director of Automotive Research Association of India — an association between the automotive industry and the Indian government for research and development. Urdhwareshe delivered the National Technology Day lecture on ‘Future trends in automotive tech’, at the National Chemical Laboratory in Pune, recently.

She said an integrated approach needs to be adopted to tackle the rising pollution level. Urdhwareshe said development and promotion of public transport and avoiding use of personal vehicles, promoting CNG and biofuels can help mitigate pollution. Urdhwareshe spoke about different vehicle technologies that improve fuel efficiency through power train engineering. She spoke about possible alternative fuels that can be used for transportation.

In the Global Conference on Traffic Safety in Brazil, India has committed to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities by 50 per cent by 2020, she said. The National Technology Day is held every year to commemorate the Pokhran nuclear tests on May 11, 1998.

