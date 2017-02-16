Independents on sticky wicket in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune has 302 independent candidates, Pimpri Chinchwad has 32. (File) Pune has 302 independent candidates, Pimpri Chinchwad has 32. (File)

The role of independent candidates has always been important in local body elections. Due to the smaller size of electorates, every vote counts, and an independent candidate who can garner around 500 votes can upset the apple cart of established parties.

But in the upcoming civic polls, independent and citizens’ candidates may find the going tough, thanks to the larger electorate size under the panels this time. As per the final list of candidates, Pune has 302 independent candidates in the fray while Pimpri Chinchwad has only 32 such candidates.

In the last municipal elections, the number of voters in a ward ranged between 10,000 to 15,000. However, the electoral panels for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls this time have over 50,000 voters, while the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has around 40,000-45,000 voters. Geographically, the panels in PMC are much more compact than the ones in PCMC, which is one of the reasons why more independent candidates are contesting the PMC polls.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In Pune panel no. 18, Khadakmal Ali-Mahatma Phule Peth has the highest number of independent candidates; as many as 25 of them are in the fray.

Barring a few rebels, many of the candidates in the PMC elections are residents with local contacts. The BJP has seen the highest number of disgruntled leaders who have chosen to rebel against the party. The BJP’s performance had earlier attracted many leaders to its fold, but those who failed to get tickets have now thrown their hat in the ring as rebel candidates.

Panel 4 of PCMC — Sadguru Nagar-Chakrapani Vasahat in Bhosarigaon — has the highest number of independent candidates, 18, in the fray. Former deputy mayor Sudam Landge, Prashant Shitole and Navnath Jagtap, both former chairmen of the Standing Committee, and son of former prominent corporator Panditrao Gavali, Yogesh Gavali, are some of the better known faces in the fray.

Despite lesser electorate strength, the panels in the PCMC are spread across larger geographical areas.

According to political commentator Abhay Deshpande, independents and minor parties will find it difficult to make any mark this time.

“Usually, local elections are fought on local issues and local contacts assume importance. But this time, the panels are too large for any independent to make any significant impact,” he said.

In these elections, termed ‘mini assembly polls’, the party symbol assumes importance. Deshpande said that during the recently-concluded municipal council elections, while the BJP managed to get the maximum number of council presidents, the Congress and the NCP managed to get an almost equal number of councillors elected as the BJP. “The party assumes more significance in larger areas than candidates and this is the situation in cities this time,” he said.

The reason for fewer independent candidates in the PCMC than PMC was because of the nature of politics in that area, said Chandrakant Bhujbal, political analyst with the Political Research and Analysis Bureau.

“Despite better infrastructure, PCMC’s politics is still somewhat like that of a rural area. A handful of families control the politics of the area and outsiders only have a slim chance to make their mark,” he said.

“The independents who are in the fray in the PCMC are strong candidates themselves. So, they will be able make the situation difficult for the parties,” he said.