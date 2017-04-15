Playing with fire: Incidents of discarded bomb shells exploding, injuring scrap collectors highlight lapses

On September 1, 2015, Nizamuddin Aslam Choudhary,19, died while trying to hammer a discarded shell. Archive On September 1, 2015, Nizamuddin Aslam Choudhary,19, died while trying to hammer a discarded shell. Archive

A scrap vendor and his family members were seriously injured when a ‘discarded’ bomb shell exploded at his residence on Tuesday. The incident, the third one in eight years, has highlighted the lack of precautionary measures while disposing of these explosives. On April 11, three persons from a family that collected scrap and garbage were injured when they were trying to retrieve metal from an object, suspected to a discarded ammunition shell, in Zende Mala area of Dehu Gaon.

Police have identified the injured persons as Bala Bidlan (45), her son Rajkumar Bidlan (25) and daughter Pooja Bidlan (20), all residents of Zende Mala. According to police, Rajkumar found the object while collecting scrap, and took it home. When he tried to hammer the object to retrieve remnants of metal from it, it exploded, said police. All three victims sustained severe burn injuries and they were rushed to the YCM Hospital for treatment.

But Police Inspector Arun More said no offence has been registered in this case. “Some local residents who collect scrap hope to earn money by selling the metal in the discarded bomb shells. This is dangerous and it should be avoided,” said More. There have been similar, but more dangerous, incidents in the past, in which the victims have lost their lives in such explosions.

On December 13, 2009, a scrap dealer, Shivaji Maruti Bhanjawde (50), died when a mortar shell he was apparently hammering exploded at his residence at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, in Dehu Road area. Five persons were injured in the incident. Police believe that Bhanjawde collected some old mortar shells from the firing range around Dehu Road area to retrieve aluminum, and one of them was live.

Police suspect that Rajkumar Bidlan may have also found the discarded ammunition shell while collecting scrap from the firing range. In another incident, on September 1, 2015, 19-year-old Nizamuddin Aslam Choudhary, a resident of Kondhwa, died while trying to hammer a shell. Two of his relatives, Ismail Mustafa Choudhary (18) and Asim Mohammed Badulla Choudhary (66), were injured in the explosion, which took place at their shop in Maral Nagar on Katraj Kondhwa Road.

Family members of Nizamuddin reportedly told police that he had found the explosive, which looked like an old bomb shell, while collecting scrap in Undri and Pisoli areas. In the wake of the incident, police had issued notice to several scrap dealers, warning them of action if any suspicious objects were found in their possession. Indian Army officials had also started an inquiry to find out how the bomb shell reached Kondhwa, instead of being properly disposed.

A senior officer from Ammunition Factory, Khadki, said, “In many cases, the ammunition is discarded after its shelf life gets over, because it is not safe to store them any more. In some other cases, an entire batch of ammunition fails a quality control test and has to be discarded. At places with ammunition factories or depots, there are facilities called burning grounds, which have specialised furnaces.

“After the ammunition is destroyed, the metal covers are sometimes stolen by local residents to be sold as scrap. So, it is important that precautions are taken by both sides. The defence authorities must strictly ensure that these burning grounds are in secure areas and people should also never steal the ammunition.”

