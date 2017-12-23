In The Christmas Spirit: To celebrate the season of giving, Pune residents reach out, help the needy

Volunteers from Robin Hood Army distribute cupcakes at an orphanage in Pune. Volunteers from Robin Hood Army distribute cupcakes at an orphanage in Pune.

With bright Christmas tree, joyous carols and gingerbread houses decorated with colourful candies, Pune residents are celebrating the holiday season in various ways. And some of them have decided to reach out to the underprivileged, to help them celebrate the festival. This year’s biggest charity event for Christmas is a mega dance that aims to raise money for underprivileged children, who need to undergo an open heart surgery.

“This is the third year we are conducting this event. The proceeds of the dance go to the charity, ‘Dance for a cause’ under the project ‘Saving little hearts’ by the Marian Cardiac Centre and Research Foundation,” said Dr Manoj Durairaj, the founder of the centre. Last year, 600 people participated in the event, which raised over Rs 3.5 lakh and helped two children undergo open heart surgeries.

Doing their bit to spread cheer, Robin Hood Army, a volunteer-based organisation, has organised a 10-day drive to help homeless people and others. “… We have distributed blankets and clothes to homeless people and distributed cupcakes to children outside churches and at signals. On December 24, we are organising a Christmas party for children in slum areas, which will include fun activities,” said Bhavini Chauhan, a volunteer.

While several organisations have planned events to celebrate the spirit of giving, some local residents aren’t far behind. One of them is Swapneel Bharshankar, who, along with a group of friends, has been organising charity events during Christmas. “This year, we will visit an old age home, Aabhalmaya in Sinhagad Road, where we have arranged breakfast for 70 senior citizens. We will spend the morning with them, and we have bought them socks and gloves for winters,” he said.

Another initiative is a Facebook page created by Natasha Gracias, who wanted to collect 25 gifts for the residents of an orphanage in Wadgaon Sheri, and made an appeal through social media. Her request received almost 600 responses, making it possible for her to distribute gifts in other orphanages also.

Some restaurants are also participating in the season of giving, like Koregaon Park’s The Sassy Spoon, which is hosting ‘Be the Santa Claus for a Cause’, in association with Bhartiya Samaj Seva Kendra, an orphanage for children. The restaurant is encouraging its patrons to donate books, toys, money and more for the less fortunate.

To make sure that jail inmates also get a chance to celebrate Christmas, the Prison Ministry India, a national volunteer organisation, organised an event for them. Father Wilfred Fernandes, director, Prison Ministry India, Poona, said, “We organised a Christmas play for the inmates… the Cathedral Choir and Mount Caramel College and School put up a skit. The enthusiasm shown by the inmates, for such celebrations, is unbelievable.”

