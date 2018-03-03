In tears, D S Kulkarni tells special court he will pay back investors

D S Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti at the Shivajinagar court in Pune on Saturday. They were brought to the city by a team from the EOW, Crime Branch of Pune City Police. (Express Photo by Sandip Daundkar/File) D S Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti at the Shivajinagar court in Pune on Saturday. They were brought to the city by a team from the EOW, Crime Branch of Pune City Police. (Express Photo by Sandip Daundkar/File)

A tearful D S Kulkarni told a special court in Pune on Thursday that he wanted to repay the money taken from thousands of investors “before his death”.

The real estate developer and his wife Hemanti were produced before the court by a team from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune City Police, after their police custody came to an end. The court remanded the couple in judicial custody, after which they were taken to the Yerwada Central Prison.

Kulkarni, Hemanti and other office-bearers of the DSK Group are facing charges of cheating thousands of investors through various investment schemes. They were arrested from a hotel in Delhi on February 17.

The couple also submitted a bail application, which is expected to be taken up for hearing on March 5.

During the hearing, DSK’s lawyer Shrikant Shivde told Special Judge J T Utpat that his client had not been provided essential facilities in police custody. Shivde claimed that Kulkarni was not even provided hot water for his bath, despite the fact that he was not well.

Kulkarni requested the court to allow him to undergo medical treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, but was denied permission. Instead, the court directed Yerwada prison authorities to provide him proper medical facilities in jail.

Officials from Mumbai and Kolhapur Police are also likely to seek Kulkarni’s custody to investigate the complaints registered against him by investors in these cities. Meanwhile, some activists of Mahila Sangharsh Samiti raised slogans against Kulkarni outside the court premises.

According to police, Kulkarni has cheated several depositors to the tune of Rs 300 crore. The remand report submitted by the police stated that as per the preliminary report of the forensic audit, the DSK Group had taken as much as Rs 1,153 crore in fixed deposits and unsecured loans from depositors.

However, in press conferences held in Pune before his arrest, Kulkarni had denied all the charges levelled against him by the police.

