In Pune, pedestrians cross roads at their peril

Crossing the road in Pune is a risky job. On some roads with two-way traffic flow, the dividers run for several kilometres before providing any avenue for pedestrians to cross the road. The roads, which have Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT), specifically pose more problems for pedestrians. As per the Pedestrian Policy adopted by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a pedestrian crossing should be provided at a short interval so that the pedestrian wouldn’t have to take a long detour to cross the road. As per an Indian Roads Crongress norms, mid-block pedestrian crossings should be provided at regular intervals. For residential areas, pedestrian crossings should be provided at every 80 to 250 metre, coordinated with the entry points of complexes, bus stops and public facilities. In commercial and mixed use areas, the same should be provided at every 80 to 150 metres, the norms stipulate.

However, this is rarely followed on Pune roads. For example, on Pune-Solapur Road, there are stretches of several kilometres between Inox Mulitplex and Gadital where pedestrians can have an opportunity to cross the road only at a signal. In some cases, they have to take a detour of 2-3 km just to cross the road.

Since it’s now an accepted fact that the pedestrians prefer an “at grade” pedestrian crossing — one on the road or footpath level — over Foot Over Bridge (FOB) or a subway, the same is extremely rare on the roads with two-way traffic. As a result, the pedestrians can often be seen risking their lives by trying to jump over the dividers.

According to Prashant Inamdar of Pedestrian First, the traffic department and PMC should conduct a careful study and assess the need of “at grade” crossings on various roads.

“It is necessary that the actual requirements for the area should be assessed realistically before deciding the location of crossing and distance between two crossings. For example, on some stretches of J M Road and F C Road, crossings are required at shorter intervals due to heavy pedestrian movement. This may not be the case on other roads. Generally, crossings can be provided at about 150-metre intervals, depending on the surrounding land use and pedestrian movement with detour for pedestrians not exceeding 200 metres,” said Inamdar.

It doesn’t end there. Crossing at the traffic signals is also not a cakewalk. Most signals provide no time to pedestrians to cross the road or the time is alarmingly scant. “I never wait for the green signal to cross the road since the time duration is anyway inadequate,” Vitthal Joshi, a senior citizen who stays on Prabhat Road and has to often cross the Karve Road at Ayurveda Rasshala, said.

Disabled, eldery hit hard

DISABLED and elderly are the worst affected by the lack of “at grade” crossing on the roads. It’s impossible for them to cross the road without help. On Saturday night, Suraj Bhoi — who had suffered amputation of his one leg from knee — walked for 20 minutes before he could reach the Ranka Jewelers Chowk from where he managed to cross the road. “With my condition, I can’t even jump the divider to reach the other side. I often have to hitchhike from my home to the chowk from where I can cross the road,” said Bhoi.

