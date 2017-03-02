In PMC, PCMC: The richest, the youngest all set to take guard

Sandeep Waghere (left) and Vijay Shewale. Sandeep Waghere (left) and Vijay Shewale.

SIX of the 162 newly-elected representatives of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) don’t even own a house, while two of them have a house that costs less than Rs 4 lakh. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which has analysed the affidavits of the newly-elected representatives of the PMC, eight of them have assets less than Rs 10 lakh.

“Madhuri Sahasrabudhe of the BJP, who has been re-elected to the civic body, has zero assets. She, along with Rajashree Kale, Aarti Kondhare and Samrat Thorat of BJP, Prachi Alhat of Shiv Sena and Hamida Sundke of NCP, do not own a house,” revealed the ADR report.

Ashwini Landge, the only elected representative of AIMIM, owns a house worth Rs 3.5 lakh while Congress corporator Chandbi Nadaf has a house worth Rs 4 lakh, it added.

The five richest corporators in the PMC are either from the BJP or are Independent candidates sponsored by the party. The richest is Vijay Shewale, who has declared assets worth Rs 157 crore, followed by Yogesh Mulik with Rs 109 crore.

Three of the newly-elected representatives have annual income of over Rs 1 crore from various businesses. While Shewale has an income of Rs 4 crore, Yogesh Mulik and Dattatraya Dhankawade of NCP have an income of Rs 2 crore each.

Among the 162 representatives, only two are below 25 years old and five are above 60 years of age.

As many as 27 of the winners have serious criminal cases pending; 13 of them are from the BJP, seven from NCP, and two each from Shiv Sena and Congress, and Independent candidate and one from the MNS.

As many as 83 of the 123 newly-elected corporators of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation are crorepatis. An analysis of the affidavits of the corporators by ADR revealed that eight of the nine Shiv Sena corporators are crorepatis, the highest such percentage in the new house.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, ADR said the average asset of the corporators is around Rs 5 crore. Two of the 34 corporators of NCP have declared assets below Rs 2 lakh, while Swati Kate, NCP corporator from ward 30 C, has declared zero assets.

In the present PCMC House, 50 per cent of the corporators are women, while 49 per cent of the corporators are in the age group of 31-40 years of age. The House has only one corporator who is above the age of 61 years and two of the corporators are between 21-24 years old.

As many as 24 of the 123 corporators have serious criminal cases such as robbery, assault, intimidation registered against them; 20 per cent of BJP corporators are facing such cases, while 15 per cent of the NCP corporators have such cases against them.

Sandeep Waghere, BJP corporator from ward 21, is the richest corporator, with declared assets of Rs 87 crore. Yogesh Behl of NCP, Rahul Kalate of Shiv Sena, Vikrant Lande of NCP and Shatrunghan Kate of BJP are the other richest corporators of the PCMC.