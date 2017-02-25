In PMC House, women outnumber men, 96 are first-time corporators

Newly-elected corporators from Salishbury Park area. (Source: Pavan Khengre) Newly-elected corporators from Salishbury Park area. (Source: Pavan Khengre)

WOMEN continued to outnumber men in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with 84 women getting elected to the civic body, three more than the 81 seats reserved for women in the 162-member House. The majority of the new corporators — 96 of them — are first-timers. In 2011, the then Congress-NCP government had passed a legislation increasing the reservation for women, from 33 per cent to 50 per cent, in local civic bodies. In the civic election held the year after reservation was increased, 78 women corporators were elected to the civic body, outnumbering the 74 men in the 152-member House.

This time, the PMC general body will comprise 84 women and 78 men corporators. As many as 58 women legislators are from the BJP, 19 from the NCP, three from the Shiv Sena, two from the Congress and two are Independent candidates.

Reshma Bhosale, Independent candidate who was backed by the BJP, was elected from the Pune University-Wakdewadi electoral panel by defeating sitting Congress corporator Datta Bahirat and former NCP corporator Nilesh Nikam. Bhosale is the wife of NCP MLC and former city NCP chief Anil Bhosale. She had quit the NCP and joined the BJP after being denied a ticket by the party, but could not contest on the BJP symbol as the party had already issued candidature to someone else.

BJP leader Swati Lokhande won from the SC reserved category seat in Deccan Gymkhana-Model colony electoral panel, defeating 11 others, including 10 men and one women.

Ranjana Tilekar of BJP was elected from the general category seat in Kondhwa-Budhurk-Yeolewadi electoral panel. She is the mother of legislator and state BJP youth wing chief Yogesh Tilekar, who was elected from the Hadapsar assembly segment. Ranjana Tilekar was elected in 2007 as well, but her son contested in 2012 and was elected as corporator.

Among the 162-member newly-elected corporators in the PMC, there are 96 newcomers who are going to be part of the general body for the first time. Only 55 of the sitting 152 corporators have been re-elected to the PMC, while 11 corporators are returning to the civic body after a five-year gap.

Those who managed to make a comeback in the PMC include Ratnaprabha Jagtap and Sunil Tingre of NCP, former RPI corporator Avinash Salve, who was elected on a Sena ticket, Sanjay Bhosale, Pramod Bhangire and Bala Oswal of Shiv Sena, Ranjana Tilekar and Murlidhar Mohol of BJP, former Congress corporators Prasanna Jagtap and Shankar Pawar, now elected as BJP corporators, and Sujata Shetty of Congress.