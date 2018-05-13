‘In next few years, district administration needs to acquire 8,000 hectare land’

Naval Kishore Ram, the new Pune District Collector, talks to Atikh Rashid about the major responsibility ahead — acquiring 2,367 hectare land for the greenfield airport planned at Purandar — and other priorities to make the district administration more public friendly.

The state government has issued a notification, giving administrative and financial approval for land acquisition for the airport at Purandar. What happens next?

Acquiring land for Purandar airport is our No. 1 priority. The state government recently issued a notification on acquiring 2,367 hectare land and sanctioning expenditure for the work. Before the acquisition work actually starts, we need to receive a proposal detailing the acquisition plan from the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC), which is responsible for developing the airport.

Once the proposal is received, we can start acquiring the land. After we receive the proposal from MADC, I think it may take six months to acquire the land. Land acquisition is a lengthy project and, in this case, we need to acquire a huge chunk of land for the airport.

How to you plan to handle the opposition from farmers against giving away their land?

Dialogue with people is the key. Once people know that our intentions are good and that the government is not going to harass them, they will co-operate. Yesterday, I spoke to people from Saswad Municipal Council who were opposing acquisition of land for the highway. A day later, we are taking the measurements. My philosophy is to have interactions with people.

Besides, the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, is a good act and it does justice to the citizens who give away land for government projects. It accounts for all kinds of damages and losses, including the loss of trees and water bodies.

Cumulatively, how much land needs to be acquired in Pune district for all the proposed projects?

Taking into account all the projects — Purandar airport, Ring Road, National highways, railway projects, PMRDA projects — I think we need to acquire about 8,000 hectare land in the next few years. At the moment, more infrastructural projects are going on outside the city. There are expansion plans for several national highways, Palakhi Margs, tourism development plans… even if I don’t take up any new plans, there are so many sanctioned projects already. I just need to speed them up and make sure they are completed on time. Rather than commencing new projects, the question for me is — can I support the ongoing projects so that they can be completed on time?

I think, at present, land acquisition issues have stalled at least 50 per cent big projects.

You said you wanted to set up a grievance redressal system for residents? How will it be different from the existing mechanisms?

I’m going to link it with Lokshahi Din (Democracy Day) where residents come every day to meet administrative officers. Every day, several people come to meet me with their issues. What I’m planning to do is set up a process so that the activity doesn’t remain just a lip service and the issues are addressed in a time-bound manner.

It will also help me in knowing what sort of complaints people are raising and what are the departments with most grievances. There’s no need to digitise the system. At present, there are several systems local residents are using to express their grievances, like the AapleSarkar portal.

What other projects are you focusing on?

I’m closely monitoring the digitisation of mutation records. We plan to provide digitised property cards to residents at the earliest. Due to some reasons, Pune has been lagging behind in this regard. Of the 13 talukas, land records in five have been fully digitised. The remaining areas will get it soon.

