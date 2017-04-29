In last six years, TRTI made no short films on tribals, reveals RTI query

Earlier, 28 short films were made in a span of four years. Earlier, 28 short films were made in a span of four years.

The last time the Tribal Research Training Institute (TRTI) produced a short film on a tribal community was in 2011, reveals the response to a query filed by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Set up in May 1962, TRTI initiates research studies on various aspects of tribal communities in the state. It also carries out evaluation studies which assess the impact of developmental programmes and schemes on the lives of tribals across Maharashtra. The films made by the organisation cover various facets of tribal communities, from their religious rituals to songs, from their culture to practices.

The RTI reply reveals that though 90 short films have been made by the TRTI since its inception in 1962, the initiative hit a roadblock after 2011. Interestingly, of these 90 films, as many as 28 short films on tribals have been made in a span of just four years between 2007 to 2011. Ten of the 28 films have been made in the financial year 2008-2009, while nine have been produced in 2009-2010. Just three films were produced in 2010-2011, while six were made in the financial year 2007-2008. Between 2007 and 2011, an amount of around Rs 60 lakh was spent in making short films, reveals the RTI response.

“No films were made after 2011 because we did not get any funds from the central government. While 50 per cent of the total expenditure is given by the central government, the rest is borne by the state government. Through various mediums, the institute tries to preserve tribal culture, and films are just one of those many mediums,” said an official of the TRTI’s film department.

Some of the tribal communities covered in the short films made by the TRTI are Kolam, Warli, Pardhi, Pardhan, Bhilla, Halbi, Kanwar, Naikpod, Oraun Dhangar, among others. Besides, TRTI has also produced short films that capture various practices and art forms by different tribal communities, such as Dokra Art, Warli Art, bamboo handicraft, weekly markets for tribals, the Tribal Cultural Museum, and others.

Kundalik Kedari, the founder of Bahurang, which has been organising the Tribal Film Festival in Pune for the last 12 years, said, “Unfortunately, the institute (TRTI) has not done anything in over a decade to preserve tribal culture from the past. It is bound to take some effort to conserve and document tribal culture and practices, so that they can be accessed by anyone, even years down the line”.

“For example, earlier, in certain tribal families, the wedding ceremonies would go on for five to six days. But these days, the ceremonies are completed within a day. So, unless we have recorded what the erstwhile families used to do, how will individuals or researchers get to know the history,” he added.

Kedari claimed that in the past few months, he has written three letters to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and urged the CM to take steps to overhaul the institute, “so that the very motive for which it was established, is served”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now