In last meet, PCMC’s Savale-led panel approves projects worth Rs 565 crore

In its last meeting held on Wednesday, the standing committee of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) sanctioned development projects worth Rs 565 crore.

Wednesday’s meeting was the last one for eight of the 16 members before the new committee takes charge. The eight members include standing committee chairperson Seema Savale. The development projects sanctioned by the committee in its last meeting included those related to a waste-to-energy project, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and road development works.

For the waste-to-energy project in Moshi, the committee approved Rs 208.36 crore. The committee sanctioned Rs 132.50 crore for constructing 442 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, aimed at providing housing for the poor. Another Rs 88.25 crore was approved for constructing 934 flats at Ravet.

The committee also approved Rs 18.41 crore for the renovation of the Prof Ramkrishna More Auditorium.

For road-widening, the committee approved Rs 18.26 crore. Rs 18.14 crore was sanctioned for purchasing three water cannon vehicles for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade. For constructing a subway at Govind Garden Chowk for the BRTS route, the committee approved Rs 9.29 crore.

For renovation work of various wards and doctors’ residences at YCM Hospital, Rs 47 lakh was approved. Rs 7 crore was sanctioned for a welfare centre in Pimpri and Rs 1 crore for a sports complex in Gawlinagar area of Bhosari. For the development of a road Katepuram Chowk in Pimple Gurav to the PCMC school, Rs 71 lakh was approved.

