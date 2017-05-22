In Konkan, Bene Israels’ synagogues down from 300 to 20

Synagogues at Ambepur. (Source: Express) Synagogues at Ambepur. (Source: Express)

IN Tala Ghosale village of Mangaon taluka, an old 10×10-ft structure serves as a kindergarten school, run by zilla parishad. On the face of it, there’s nothing unusual about the one-storey structure, which looks like any other overlooked government building. However, dig deep into its history and it’s revealed that it was a synagogue built in April 1849, where the Bene Israels prayed once upon a time.

Its name was Knesset Israel Synagogue which means “Assembly of Israel”. At the entrance on the right side is the door beyond which is the staircase leading to the “ladies gallery”, a significant part of all synagogues.

Facing east is a small curtained portion on the wall like an alcove, a closed window covered by a curtain. The synagogue stopped functioning in the early part of the 20th century as no Jews were left in the area and thus was handed over to zilla parishad.

There was a time when every village in Konkan had Bene Israels, who built either a small synagogue or a prayer hall. In smaller villages though, the synagogues were just mud walls with a thatched roof, which often needed repair.

According to ancient texts, the Bene Israel synagogues and prayer halls all over the Konkan at one time were around 300. However, today, they are practically extinct especially in smaller towns and villages. “This is because of the mass migration to Israel and elsewhere, which was much more from Konkan initially, followed by exodus from bigger cities in the late 1960s to the first half of 1970s,” says Pune-based Dr Irene Judah, who has written the book Evolution of the Bene Israels and their Synagogues in the Konkan.

Speaking about the state of the remaining synagogues — about 20-odd, out of which 10 are functional — Judah shares that Or Le Synagogue in Nandgaon (built in 1896) does not have electricity as bills have not been paid for years. “Generally, a synagogue does not have an attached toilet in the same building, but here the entrance door of the toilets was in the main synagogue itself. The synagogue raises a stink. I was told that Menashe Benjamin Cheulkar maintained the synagogue well till 2001, but once he died, his sons did not bother,” says Judah. Likewise, she says, the Ambepur Synagogue (built in 1868) is in shambles. There is no Tamid light and a few chandeliers are lying in a corner. The few relics inside the synagogue include two glass hundies, two white metal hundies, one Hanukah and prayer books in the table drawers, old kippas and old curtains of the Hechal.

Citing the reasons behind the dilapidated synagogues in Konkan, Judah says that the rural Bene Israel congregations are too small to maintain their local synagogues, even though there is still sufficient income coming in from the synagogue land holdings which are rented out to tenant farmers. A few functional synagogues include Beth El Synagogue in Revdanda (Alibaug taluka); Magen Aboth Synagogue in Alibaug taluka; Beth Ha Elohim Synagogue in Pen; Shaarai Shalom Synagogue in Borlai; and Hesed El Synagogue in Poynad. “But not all the functional structures witness regular prayers being said,” said Judah.

Talking about the inspiration behind writing the book, Judah says that since her childhood she had been hearing about Bene Israels’ history from her parents, grandmother and relatives. “Somehow, the synagogues always fascinated me. I had kept a notebook in which I would write down all the interesting facts. In the late 1940s, many Bene Israels had their properties in the Konkan. During the summer holidays, my maternal grandmother often took my sisters and me to the Konkan. She took us to various synagogues for the Shabbath services. I started writing about my experiences in a notebook. Over the years, I read from old journals, the opinions of various historians and sea-faring travellers’ experiences on their encounters with the Bene Israels. After my retirement, I finally wrote the book,” said Judah, who did MBBS and MCPS from the G S Medical College Parel, Mumbai. She also did MD (Physiology) from AFMC Pune.

