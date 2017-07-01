In June, Pune gets more than it bargained for: 50 per cent excess rain

IMD officials said the intensity of rainfall will reduce slightly in the next two to three days. IMD officials said the intensity of rainfall will reduce slightly in the next two to three days.

In June, the first month of monsoon season, Pune city received 50 per cent excess rainfall. Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that the city received 200.7 mm rainfall — 70mm more than normal for June, since the onset of monsoon on the 12th of this month.

Pune district is among the top five districts in the state to have reported good rainfall; it now falls under the excess rainfall category for this time of the season. Though there was a brief lull last week, the city has received fairly widespread rains throughout the month, with the rain on three days — June 12 (27mm), June 14 (56mm) and June 30 (17mm) — particularly helping it meet the water requirements of residents.

But the dams that supply water to Pune city are yet to see an appreciable rise in their water levels — Pawana and Panshet dams are 30 per cent full while the situation in Warasgaon and Temghar are yet to see an improvement. IMD officials have said that the intensity of the rainfall will reduce slightly in the next two to three days, and will increase again by July 5. “With the favourable weather systems causing rains over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra expected to move towards north, there may be a slight reduction in the rainfall intensity in the beginning of next week,” explained AK Srivastava, head, climate monitoring and analysis group at IMD, Pune.

According to the Extended Range Prediction System, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and some parts of Vidarbha will receive below normal rainfall till the end of July first week. Meanwhile, Harnai (90 mm), Alibaug (70 mm) and Ratnagiri (40mm) in Konkan reported very heavy rainfall. Mahabaleshwar remained the wettest place in the state, with 180 mm rainfall on Friday.

