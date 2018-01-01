In his debut as an author, Captain Akshay Morab narrates his tryst with Himalayas

In Two Wheels & No Limits, Morab narrates his experience of biking along the foothills of Himalayas with his friends. In Two Wheels & No Limits, Morab narrates his experience of biking along the foothills of Himalayas with his friends.

An army officer from Pune, Captain Akshay Morab, who is an avid biker and a painter, has added another feather to his hat as his debut book Two Wheels & No Limits hit online market on December 30. In the book, Morab narrates his experience of biking along the foothills of Himalayas with his friends.

An ardent lover of nature and outdoor activities, Morab keeps his Sundays for trekking, cycling or biking. He said a bike ride to Leh-Ladakh had long been on his ‘must-visit’ list. And finally, in June 2016, he went on a three-week trip to Kashmir with his friend Manish Wasnik, and fellow jawans Pritish Latkar and Atmaj Bhat.

Morab credited his maiden attempt at writing to his elder brother Abhay, who, he said, inspired him to pen down his experiences . “At first, I did not take his suggestion seriously. I had thought I would simply maintain a diary. But soon after returning, I took to writing, which went on for the next six to eight months,” he said.

Reminiscing the ride along the “mighty mountains”, he said, “I have learnt a lot from these close encounters with nature. The high altitudes, steep slopes, smooth curves, sharp bends and straight plains we see on the mountains are much like the several challenges we face in life. It is up to us to respond appropriately.”

“The 15-days ride not only changed the our outlook towards life, but also gave us the golden opportunity to visit Dras, the heart of the 1999 Kargil war,” he added. He said, “A memorial standing tall amidst Tiger Hills, Tololing Heights and Batra Top… being a witness to the nearly two decades old war scene was moving.”

On his trip to Dras, Morab said, “For the world, war commemoration would mainly be on July 26 every year. For us, just being there was motivating. The monument was filled with heroic stories of our fellow men who fought from the front. Simultaneously, it motivated us to take up similar responsibilities.”

With Maggie and momos remaining the most common food items on their menu for the majority of their trip, Morab has particularly thanked an elderly couple who gave them home-cooked meals. Despite meticulous planning of the route, logistics and stay, Morab said his bike journey from Pune began at an unusual note. He advised all future bikers to go for defensive riding. “One must never overlook even the smallest of personal care measures. Respecting road, its rules and every vehicle on the road can add pleasure and safety to riding,” he said.

He also recalled an accident involving his bike and a truck enroute to Nubra valley. “It was a blind left turn and I failed to notice it. Since the truck driver was slow and reacted with the presence of mind, I survived with a minor fall. I regret not being able to thank him though, as he left before I got up,” he said.

Morab has also made bike explorations to Mahabaleshwar, India’s West coast and between Chandigarh and Jodhpur, the latest addition to his list of adventures is a trek to Mount Everest base camp with his wife Shalaka and friend Wasnik in June this year. Morab added that he was hopeful of honing his writing skills in the days to come.

