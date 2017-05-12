In BJP’s first PMC budget: Cow shelter, yoga centres, health schemes named after leaders

Mayor Mukta Tilak with the PMC budget document, which was tabled by Standing Committee Chairman Murlidhar Mohol (second from left) in the general body meeting on Thursday. Express Mayor Mukta Tilak with the PMC budget document, which was tabled by Standing Committee Chairman Murlidhar Mohol (second from left) in the general body meeting on Thursday. Express

In its first budget after coming to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the ruling BJP on Thursday proposed — as part of its Rs 5,912-crore budget for financial year 2017-18 — setting up a cattle shelter for stray cows, a dog care centre, yoga centre across the city and health programmes named after its leaders.

“A budget of Rs 5,912 crore has been proposed, as against Rs 5,748 crore of the previous year. It is only Rs 164 crore more and is a realistic budget that can be executed effectively,” said Murlidhar Mohol, chairperson of the Standing Committee. The civic administration had tabled a Rs 5,600-crore budget, which was later increased to Rs 5,912 crore, including the allocation of Rs 3,162 crore for capital expenditure. “There are a lot of mega infrastructure projects that will be executed this year and the PMC has made provisions for their share… as per its commitment,” he said, adding that the Pune Metro rail, the river restoration project and the Smartcity project are being implemented with funding from both the Union and the state government.

Queried about why no provision had been made for development works in 34 villages proposed to be merged in the PMC, Mohol said the villages were yet to be officially included in the civic limits. “We will manage funds for development work as and when the villages become part of the city,” he added.

Mohol said they have included many of the projects promised in the BJP’s election manifesto for the civic polls, and would work towards fulfiling all their promises in the next few years.

“There is a need to develop a cattle shelter, mainly for cows, in the city… as we often see cows walking around on the roads… this leads to traffic problems and minor accidents. So, a provision of Rs 50 lakh has been made to develop a cattle shelter,” said the BJP leader.

A similar amount is being allocated to develop a dog care centre, after several complaints were received about the menace of stray dogs, he added.

To provide medical services at a cheaper rate or free of cost, Mohol said the PMC would set up a diagnostic centre, named after Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, where local residents would be able to avail services for Rs 75, while those above 50 years of age would receive free treatment. Free medical check-up for adolescent girls and women, for early detection of cancer, has also been proposed.

The idea behind setting up a yoga centre is to ensure good physical and mental health for local residents, said Mohol, adding that a budgetary allocation of Rs 1.5 crore for the purpose has been made in the budget.

The PMC also plans to start a generic medicine store at civic hospitals, and a neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) in two civic hospitals.

The PMC is also introducing an accident insurance scheme, named after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, for those who pay property taxes regularly, to ensure financial assistance to the taxpayer and encourage others to pay taxes regularly. “The kin of the tax payer would be entitled to Rs 5 lakh in case of an accidental death, provided the tax receipt is produced. A provision of Rs 10 crore has been made for the purpose,” said Mohol.

A provision of Rs 15 crore has been made to start a medical college of the PMC in Naidu hospital premises. A nursing college is also being planned, for which a provision of Rs 5 crore has been made in the budget.

The civic body is also facing a challenge to meet the drinking water demands of the city and new sources of water have to be explored, said Mohol. There are plans to divert water from the Kundlika river to the Varsagaon dam, which provides water to the city. “We will plan a project to cover the 25-km distance from the river to the dam,” he said.

