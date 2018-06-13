In an attempt to enter Limca Book, classical singer performs for 15 hours

Gajanan Shamrao Sutar is the founder of the Swargandhar Sangeet Vidyalaya. Express Gajanan Shamrao Sutar is the founder of the Swargandhar Sangeet Vidyalaya. Express

Written by Poulomi Chatterjee

Founder of the Swargandhar Sangeet Vidyalaya and city-based classical singer, Gajanan Shamrao Sutar, attempted to enter the Limca Book of Records for the longest solo classical singing performance on June 10. The performance, which started at 3.30 am, continued for more than 15 hours at the SNBP International School.

Organised by the Swargandhar Sangeet Vidyalaya and the Maya Foundation, the event was held in the presence of officials from the record book and witnesses such as Captain Shailesh Charbe from Gliding Center at Hadapsar, flight lieutenant Shreyas Gaikwad amongst others.

Kalyani Shelake, from Swargandhar Sangeet Vidyalaya says, “Gajanan Sir has been teaching classical music for 25 years so he did not require a whole lot of special preparation. But he did do riyaaz early in the morning and practiced a few ragas every day. On the day of the performance, he presented 16 to 17 ragas.”

The previous record for the longest solo classical singing performance was held by Bhupendra Kumar from Gujarat, who performed for 14 hours.

