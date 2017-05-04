In absence of chief, Pune Municipal Corporation officers ‘running away from duty’, BJP seeks written explanation

Pune Municipal Corporation (Representational Image) Pune Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

SHOCKED by the alleged apathetic approach of civic officials, the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sought a written explanation from the municipal commissioner on Wednesday regarding the “action to be taken against those trying to avoid responsibility being entrusted upon them.” In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar, BJP leader and Leader of the House in PMC, Srinath Bhimale, said he was shocked at the way top civic officials were found to be running away from the responsibilities and duties entrusted upon them in the absence of the municipal commissioner.

“The PMC was left without an efficient officer for the entire day because of the attitude of civic officers,” he said. The municipal commissioner, who is on an official visit to Mumbai, had handed over his charge to Additional Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Jagtap through a written communication. Bhimale said Jagtap did not accept the charge and instead passed it on to the city engineer.

The city engineer too, passed on the responsibility to chief engineer of water works department who did not take any note of it, the BJP leader has alleged. “This incident shows the apathetic response of the civic administration. The municipal commissioner should seek explanation from the officers for their behaviour and inform us about the action taken against them,” added Bhimale.

