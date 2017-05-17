In a first, DCB gets Rs 20 cr for basic amenities

The budget focused on improving long-pending issues of sanitation, cleanliness on the cantonment premises. Express The budget focused on improving long-pending issues of sanitation, cleanliness on the cantonment premises. Express

For the first time since its formation, the Dehu Road Cantonment Board (DCB) has been allocated over Rs 20 crore to undertake repair and maintenance of basic amenities. In the annual budget of DCB for 2017-18, approved by the Ministry of Defence, special emphasis was laid on improving the long-pending issues of sanitation and cleanliness on the cantonment premises. “This is the first time that such a large sum has been allotted to us. We are hopeful of addressing several issues now,” Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Abhijit Sanap told The Indian Express.

A budget of more than 10 crore has been allocated for the repair of drainage lines, public toilets and nallahs. According to sources at DCB, no major works were carried out due to some internal disputes. As a result, many of the projects sanctioned this year are still pending.

“It is a welcome move, we can get started with the maintenance work, especially on areas that need urgent attention, such as sewage and water pipelines,” said officials. Commenting on the current situation of sewage lines, which are yet to be fully made into an underground system, Sanap said, “Some of the areas, particularly in the slums, have shoddy sewage systems, which need to be reworked.”

The board has also sent a detailed project report to higher authorities for setting up sewage treatment plants within the cantonment limits, which is the need of the hour, added officials. The maintenance work would take at least a year, starting June 2017, after the civil works are allotted to appropriate parties.

