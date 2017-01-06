In 50 per cent rape cases in Pune last year, crime committed after false promise of marriage

The number of rape cases registered in Pune has increased by 26 per cent in 2016, according to figures obtained during the annual crime conference of the Pune city police on Thursday.

In 2015, 280 rape cases were registered with Pune city police, of which all were detected. In 2016, the number of rape cases has gone up to 354, of which 351 have been detected so far.

While sharing the figures, Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla said in 50 per cent of rape cases last year — 177 out of 354 — the crime was committed by the accused after making false promises of marriage.

Watch What Else Is making News

In 68 per cent of rape cases in 2016, said Shukla, the accused was known to the victim, and in 16 per cent cases, the accused was found to be a neighbour of the victim. In 13 per cent cases, the accused was found to be a family member or relative of the victim.

As per the figures, the number of molestation cases reduced by six per cent last year. In 2015, as many as 703 cases of molestation were registered with city police, of which 687 were solved. In 2016, of the 661 registered cases of molestation, 640 were solved.

The safety and security of women was a prime responsibility of the police, said Shukla, adding that patrolling will be intensified and response time reduced, to fight crimes against women more effectively.

The police commissioner said DCPs were personally supervising rape case investigations, while the number of women beat marshalls has been increased.

Shukla said the conviction rate has improved from 15.89 per cent in 2015 to 36.31 per cent in 2016. Pune police are making preparations to ensure free, fair and impartial civic elections in 2017, she said.

The main points:

# Vehicle theft cases increased by 14 per cent. In 2015, city police registered 2,691 cases of vehicle thefts, of which 699 were solved. In 2016, as many as 3,027 cases of vehicle thefts were registered, of which only 821 have been solved so far.

# Police said in 2016, 65 persons from 18 vehicle theft gangs were arrested in 133 cases, with the recovery of 821 vehicles worth Rs 1.25 crore.

# Chain snatching cases reduced by 59 per cent. In 2015, 352 cases of chain snatching were reported, of which 237 were detected. In 2016, 143 cases of chain snatching were registered, of which 110 have been detected so far. Police have arrested 33 criminals associated with 11 chain snatching gangs, solving 109 cases, in which valuables worth Rs 79.69 lakh were recovered in 2016.

# In 2016, action was taken against 25 criminals under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA). As many as 127 goons were externed and 10 notorious criminals were arrested under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

# In 2016, city police arrested 150 persons in 113 Arms Act cases, in which 159 firearms and 402 cartridges were recovered.

n Police booked 26 builders under the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction, sale, management and transfer) Act (MOFA), in 2016.

# Daylight house breaking thefts (HBTs) increased by six per cent. In 2015, 338 daylight HBTs were registered, of which 118 were solved. But in 2016, the number of daylight HBTs increased to 359, of which 120 have been detected.

# HBTs during the night have reduced by 10 per cent.

In 2015, 857 HBTs in night were registered, of which 326 were solved.

In 2016, the number of HBTs in the night was 775, of which 311 have been detected.