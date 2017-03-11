In 4 districts, 30 branches, Pune postal department launches ‘soil testing’ facility for farmers

The project covers Pune, Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar. The project covers Pune, Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar.

Regarded as one of the major components of farming, soil testing gives farmers an idea about the type of crop and fertilizer to use to achieve higher crop yield. Usually, the farmers concerned make their own arrangements to visit the Krushi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) with a sample of the soil for testing. To fill the gap between soil testing agencies and farmers, the Department of Posts (Pune Region), recently launched postal services exclusively for soil testing in four districts — Pune, Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar.

The four districts include 2,161 branch offices that are functional in rural areas, where the majority of customers are farmers. Under the initiative, 30 branch offices, 10 from each division, have been identified in Pune, Satara and Shrirampur. The branch postmasters (BPMs) have been identified under the pilot project and the Satara division of KVK has agreed to impart basic training on soil testing to the BPMs. The identified branch postmasters will collect the soil sample from the farm of customers who approach the post office. These will be kept at the branch office and then sent to the KVK concerned.

The results of the test will be sent to the farmer via speedpost. “The main objective is to encourage more farmers to adopt scientific ways of farming. Soil testing charges will be collected from the customer,” said Ganesh Sawaleshwarkar, the Postmaster General of Pune Region. In order to raise awareness about the service, publicity material such as pamphlets and stickers will be provided by the KVKs and displayed at the branch post office premises. Currently, four KVKs have been identified in Baramati, Satara, Shrirampur and Narayangaon. “Though not much time has passed since the launch of the project, whatever response we have received has been encouraging,” said Sawaleshwarkar.