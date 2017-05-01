In 30 days, 7,000 PMPML breakdowns; Mundhe directives yet to show results

Between February 28 and March 28, a staggering 7,334 buses broke down. Between February 28 and March 28, a staggering 7,334 buses broke down.

HIS appointment as the chief of PMPML, the city’s transport service, was hailed by commuter organisations and civic activists. They believed that Tukaram Mundhe, known as a hard taskmaster, will ease their travelling nightmare by drastically reducing the breakdown of buses. Despite his “strong actions” that have apparently jolted his staffers, little seems to have changed vis-a-vis the breakdown of PMPML buses. A month after Mundhe took charge, there has not been any major change in this regard. Mundhe took over as chairman and managing director of PMPML on March 29. Before he joined PMPML, in the one-month period between February 28 and March 28, a staggering 7,334 buses broke down en route.

In the month after he joined, from March 29 to April 28, there has been “only a marginal” dip in the breakdown of buses, said activists. As many as 7,113 buses broke down on the roads, forcing commuters to find alternative modes of transport or walk in the blazing heat. Interestingly, Mundhe’s fiat about reducing the breakdown of buses, issued on the day he joined PMPML, seems to have had little effect on PMPML’s own staff. In the one month before Mundhe joined, 3,482 buses of the transport body broke down. In the one month after he joined, 3,558 buses broke down, an increase of 76. However, the breakdown of buses which are on rent or those belonging to contractors have shown a dip. Before Mundhe joined, 3,852 buses of private contractors had broken down. After Mundhe joined, the figure dipped to 3,645 in an one-month period, lower by 207. PMPML spokesperson Subhash Gaikwad said there has been a decline in the breakdown of buses after the new CMD took charge. “Fewer buses have broken down, at least by 150,” he said.

But Prashant Inamdar, convener of Pedestrians First, claimed the figure hardly meant anything. “Currently, 230 buses seem to be breaking down every day. Daily, not more than 20-25 buses, 1-2 per cent of the total number of buses on the roads, should break down. Currently, at least 14-15 per cent of PMPML’s buses are breaking down daily,” he said. However, Inamdar said it was too early to pass judgement about the new PMPML chief’s performance. “I think we should wait for 3-4 months….even after a few months, if there is no drastic reduction in breakdowns, then we can see that his directives have not worked,” he said. Inamdar also said that Mundhe should be given time to prove his mettle.

Echoing the sentiment, Jugal Rathi of PMP Pravasi Manch said, “Mundhe’s directives are already in place but they will take time to show results. It is too early to comment on whether his tenure so far has been fruitful.” PMPML officials said after Mundhe took charge, he directed engineers, mechanics and top officials to ensure that initially, the number of buses that break down should be no more than 100 per day, and the eventual goal would be to bring that number down to zero. Mundhe reportedly directed his staff, “I don’t want to hear even a single complaint from commuters about a bus breaking down on the road…”.

While the PMPML has 13 engineers and 1,385 mechanics, officials of the transport body said 60 per cent of the mechanics were unskilled, and they were unable to repair a bus unless they were assisted by skilled mechanics. “At least 200 mechanics joined the PMPML recently. They were working with the PCMC in other departments for years and have no clue about repairing buses,” said officials. Inamdar said Mundhe needed to look at this aspect seriously and ensure that a minimum of 80 per cent buses were functional and on the road. “This figure should climb up to 95 per cent,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now