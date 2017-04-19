In 10 days, MSEDCL gets 10,000 complaints about power cuts

Rising temperatures and overuse of ACs have led to an overload, said officials. Rising temperatures and overuse of ACs have led to an overload, said officials.

In the last 10 days, the call centre run by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has received 10,000 complaints from consumers about frequent power cuts across the city, as rising temperatures and over-use of air-conditioners have led to an overload that is affecting power supply.

The call centre has an interactive voice response system, which lets consumers register their complaints in Hindi, English or Marathi. The power utility had initiated the call centre project in 2013 to deal with consumer complaints; 40 lines were set up and consumers could call in 24X7.

Ramrao Munde, chief Engineer, MSEDCL, Pune zone, told The Indian Express that there has been an increase in the number of complaints in the last few days. “Earlier, we used to get some 700 calls pertaining to power supply disruptions and problems with bills. But there has been a rise in the number of complaints because of the increasing heat”. “There is constant use of AC, fans and coolers and at times, the line trips due to overload, which leads to a power break for 10-15 minutes…,” admitted Munde.

The situation was in control, said Munde, adding that on April 13 and 17, when the incoming supply from the sub-station’s transmission line was affected, a large number of consumers experienced a power cut for an hour or so. Officials said that once a complaint is filed, it is directed to the line staff from the concerned section, and is immediately attended to. The call centre staff get back to the consumer within two hours of registration of the complaint to ascertain whether the grievance has been resolved.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now