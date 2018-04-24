Impeachment of CJI: NCP will continue to fight against wrongdoings in judiciary, says Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule at a press conference in Pune on Monday. (Express Photo/Pavan Khengre) NCP MP Supriya Sule at a press conference in Pune on Monday. (Express Photo/Pavan Khengre)

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Monday said the impeachment notice against the Chief Justice of India might have been turned down by the Chairperson of Rajya Sabha, but her party would continue the fight against the wrongdoings in the Judiciary.

“Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has rejected the impeachment notice of the Opposition parties against Chief Justice of India, Dipak Mishra. The notice might have been rejected, but our fight against the wrongdoings would continue,” Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, told reporters in the city.

While the ruling BJP has alleged that the Opposition was spoiling the image of Judiciary in the country, Sule said the first voice against the wrong happenings in the judicial system was raised by the judicial members and only later the Opposition started raising it.

“There is a threat to the unity of the country in the present situation as there has been rise in agitations with people from different castes demanding their rights,” said Sule.

She said it was in the principles of the Congress to be connected with the public and resolve their problems. “The Congress and NCP are brothers,” she said.

Sule also said that the fast held by BJP leaders alleging the Opposition of not allowing function of Parliament was a drama. “It was the duty of the ruling party to ensure the functioning of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. It was the ruling party that deliberately ensured there is no work in the parliament and instead allege the Opposition for it. If the Prime Minister was so concerned about the proceedings of the House, then the fast should have been done in the first week of the parliamentary session,” she said.

