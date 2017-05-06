IMD sets up team to track extreme weather events, but faces roadblocks

A boy jumps into a canal near Parvati to beat the heat. Pune recorded the hottest day this summer, on Friday. (Source: Express Photo/Pavan Khengre) A boy jumps into a canal near Parvati to beat the heat. Pune recorded the hottest day this summer, on Friday. (Source: Express Photo/Pavan Khengre)

With extreme weather events — such as heat wave, heavy rainfall and cold wave — becoming more frequent, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has set up a special team to monitor and issue timely alerts about these events, said IMD chief K J Ramesh, during his recent visit to the city.

This team, which began its operations in April this year, sends out alerts anywhere between 4 to 6 hours before the occurrence of the actual event. A team of 20 weather forecast experts each, from the doppler radar and satellite monitoring groups, are part of the team. They have been tasked to constantly monitor fast developing atmospheric changes, with special focus on events which could trigger an extreme weather scenario.

This move comes after the IMD, along with a few district administrations, helped bring down the number of deaths, caused mainly due to extreme heat, during the last two summers. “In the last two years, the heat wave alerts were useful for district authorities, which were specifically warned about rising temperatures well in advance. We have decided to implement the same system for all kinds of extreme weather events that have a potential to harm people,” said the IMD director general. However, the biggest roadblock in taking timely weather alerts to the common man is poor infrastructure and lack of dedicated manpower at the district level.

A senior official at the disaster management cell in Pune district, who did not wish to be named, said that even after they get to know about a particular extreme weather event, they often don’t have enough time to disseminate the information to the people. “With barely two to three hours to act, it is not possible to send out alerts to lakhs of people. Even if we were to send out SMS alerts, there is no record of contact numbers of each and every individual,” said the official.

