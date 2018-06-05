IMD: Rains likely to arrive on time in Maharashtra

This year, monsoon has made an early onset — by three days — over the Kerala coast on May 29. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) This year, monsoon has made an early onset — by three days — over the Kerala coast on May 29. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

This year, monsoon is expected to make a timely arrival in Maharashtra, that too with a bang. Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said southwest monsoon should arrive over the Konkan any day between June 8 and 10 and is likely to make rapid progress, covering the entire state. This year, monsoon made an early onset — by three days — over the Kerala coast on May 29.

On Monday, IMD issued a warning indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall over Goa, Konkan and entire west coast, including Mumbai, starting June 8. “Currently, there are two systems active over the oceans and the monsoon systems are getting organised before it further progresses northwards towards Maharashtra. We expect monsoon to arrive over parts of Konkan around June 8 to 10, which will lead to heavy rains thereafter,” A K Srivastava, head, climate monitoring and analysis group, IMD, told The Indian Express.

In the years when monsoon has made a timely onset over Kerala, that is June 1, it progresses and enters Goa and Konkan by June 7. This year, chances of a timely arrival are high. Met officials are also anticipating that the monsoon will make a swift progress during the next week, covering entire Maharashtra and entering some parts of Gujarat. Vidarbha and east Maharashtra regions normally experience rains after June 13. But this year, it may arrive a couple of days earlier, said officials.

On Monday, the Northern Line of Monsoon (NLM) passed through Agartala, Chitradurga, Shriharikota and south interior Karnataka. The atmospheric conditions are becoming favourable for its advance to the remaining parts of the Arabian Sea, Konkan and Goa, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh by Wednesday, the Met office said.

The city will continue to receive light rain, mostly in the evenings, and the temperatures are likely to remain around 35 degrees Celsius.

