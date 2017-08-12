Illegal transport, slaughter of cattle: Officials, police to monitor toll booths in Pune district

Pune District authorities will deploy officials of the Animal Welfare Department and policemen at 11 toll booths to prevent the “illegal transport and slaughter of cattle”, before and during Eid-Al-Adha, or Bakrid. (Representational image) Pune District authorities will deploy officials of the Animal Welfare Department and policemen at 11 toll booths to prevent the “illegal transport and slaughter of cattle”, before and during Eid-Al-Adha, or Bakrid. (Representational image)

Pune District authorities will deploy officials of the Animal Welfare Department and policemen at 11 toll booths to prevent the “illegal transport and slaughter of cattle”, before and during Eid-Al-Adha, or Bakrid. Bakrid is scheduled to be celebrated on September 1.

Additional Collector Rajendra Muthe recently held a meeting to plan preparations for the Ganesh festival and Bakrid. Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry department Shitalkumar Mukne, Additional Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Tejaswini Satpure and Assistant Inspector Ravindra Rasal, as well as representatives from other departments, attended the meeting.

A statement issued by the administration stated, “It’s a must to have an authorisation letter of a competent authority for transport of cattle. To avoid unauthorised and illegal transport of cattle, strict implementation of Transport of Animals, Rules (1978) is important. For this purpose, officers with the Animal Welfare Board as well as the Police Department will be appointed at 11 toll booths in Pune District. It’s important for the Animal Welfare Board and Go-Sanvardhan (Cow-Protection) Committees to co-ordinate so that they can share the information and the administration can get information about unauthorised slaughter of cattle”.

The meeting also took stock of preparations for Ganesh Festival celebrations, which are scheduled to start from August 25.

