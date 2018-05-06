Illegal settlements choke Daund junction, derail railways’ plans

Illegal encroachments cause inconvenience to railway employees in the colonies. Illegal encroachments cause inconvenience to railway employees in the colonies.

The Central Railway is grappling with illegal settlements at Daund, an important station on Mumbai-Chennai line. According to CR’s Solapur division officials, Daund junction is one of the busiest stations, which sees the footfall of hundreds of passengers. Several goods trains also ply through the junction. Illegal encroachment is not only causing inconvenience to railway employees in the colonies, but it has also put the plans of the railways at risk.

As many as 1,000 railway employees from various departments live with their families in these colonies, located in the heart of the city. Officials said encroachment of railway land and illegal settlements have increased to an alarming level — at present the number is as high as 850 — and has made the lives of railways employees difficult. “Due to this large-scale illegal encroachment at Daund, the railway station is becoming more squalid. This, combined with the cacophony created by the encroachers has made the situation quite unbearable for railway employees staying in the locality,” said a senior officer with Solapur division.

“Several ambitious projects, such as doubling of the line between Daund and Manmad, electric loco-shed, sleeper factory and chord line are suffering due to the encroachments,” said the officer. While railway employees and officers demanded that the encroachments be removed, the local administration are not responding to their demands, said an official.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App