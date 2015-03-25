Illegal jump in parking fee on PMC terrain

Pay and park( Source:Express)

Puneites are being “brazenly looted” by several private contractors who operate the pay and park service at land owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). What is shocking, say Puneites, is the civic administration turning a blind eye to the violation of agreements they have drawn up with the PMC. They say the contractors are being given a free run.

As per a policy decision, the PMC allows them to charge a parking fee of Rs 2 for two-wheelers and Rs 5 for four-wheelers. However, private contractors allowed to operate pay and park facility charge Rs 5 to Rs 10 for two-wheelers and Rs 10 to Rs 20 for four-wheelers.

The pay and park facility is being implemented at the civic offices, cultural centres, gardens and parking bays developed by the civic body. A visit to various civic properties revealed that the contractors were looting the citizens charging more than they are permitted to.To park a two-wheeler, the contractors charge Rs 5 at PMC headquarters, Balgandharva Rang Mandir in Shivajinagar, P L Deshpande garden on Sinhagad Road, and Aryan parking building.

At Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, the agency that got the contract last month has been charging Rs 10 for two-wheelers. The PMC estate department controls parking facility and carries out the process of allotting it to contractors by floating tenders. When contacted, the civic administration did not deny there were irregularities. They said they were helpless in controlling it. “We are aware that contractors charge double or even five times what is allowed. However, it becomes difficult for us to prove it as they start charging normal fee whenever we start making inquiries. Citizens hardly file a complaint for being charged more as they don’t want to get into any trouble,” said a civic staff of the estate department. In the past, the civic administration tried to put a check on the practice of contractors who charge “extra” parking fee but could not prevent it.

Suhas Kulkarni who is in charge of the PMC estate department said, “Every contractor has signed an agreement with PMC that a fixed parking fee will be levied. If there is a violation, then the PMC would serve notices to the contractors.” The civic administration would carry out surprise visits at pay and park service at civic properties run by private contractors, he said. “We would also see if the civic staff is hand-in-glove with contractors and are deliberately ignoring the issue.”

