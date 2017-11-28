IGNOU term-end exams from December

As many as 4,952 people are expected to appear for the examination in the Pune region (Representational Image) As many as 4,952 people are expected to appear for the examination in the Pune region (Representational Image)

The term-end examination of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be conducted between December 1 and 23, a press release issued by the university stated on Monday. The university has set up 855 examination centres, including 16 overseas and 90 in jails. The 16 centres in Pune are: Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Beed, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Sangli, Osmanabad, Nashik Central Jail, and Akkalkuwa-Nandurbar, along with Kothrud, Pimpri, Camp and MIT.

As many as 4,952 people are expected to appear for the examination in the Pune region. Hall tickets for the same can be downloaded from http://www.ignou.ac.in.

Centres have been instructed to allow students to appear for the examination, even if they don’t have a hall ticket, by checking their names in the students’ list. The press release stated: “Students are advised to be in possession of the valid IGNOU Identity Card during the exam. Mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination hall.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App