If the party thinks it’s right…I will contest Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Kakade on contesting elections from Pune

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade

Did you take the decision to contest in the Lok Sabha election because Anil Shirole’s performance as an MP was not up to the mark?

My decision has nothing to do with the performance of Anil Shirole. He has performed exceedingly well. In a democracy, everyone has the right to contest a election. I have expressed my desire to be a candidate. If the party thinks it’s right, and if I am given an opportunity, I will contest the next LS poll.

Why do you think you will be a better MP than those in the past?

If given an opportunity, I will show why. Residents of Pune know what I can do. I have several plans for Pune’s development — easing chaotic traffic, ensuring better roads and a cleaner city, I have several issues on my agenda. Once the party confirms my ticket, I will reveal them all. I have already clarified that I should get the nod only if the party wants to change the candidate, otherwise I am okay with Anil Shirole.

The NCP says you hardly speak in Parliament and rarely intervene during important matters.

Asking questions and shouting in Parliament does not mean anything. I have helped solve various local issues by taking them up with the ministries concerned. I don’t believe in creating unnecessary scenes and seeking mileage.

Is it true that your statement has caused fissures in the party?

Not at all. The BJP is a disciplined party and it respects democracy. We are as united as we were earlier. Several party workers called me up and appreciated my stance.

What if the BJP denies you a ticket?

If the party gives me a chance to contest, I will go all out. But if it denies me the ticket, I will stand by Anil Shirole if he is given a second chance to contest the election.

What’s your take on BJP’s performance in Pune civic polls?

The BJP has been in power in the Pune Municipal Corporation for a year. And, in this short time, it has pushed major projects such as Metro, Smart City, Ring Road and setting up the PMRDA. Give the party some time, I am sure it will do wonders.

Your comments on the developments in Karnataka?

No comments

