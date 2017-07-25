I-T probes offshore deals of Pune realtor, ‘searches’ ex-minister’s son

The I-T searches on Bhosale and his son-in-law Vishwajeet Kadam, which began on July 21, continued for the fourth day on Monday, and the department has reportedly expanded its investigation to at least four business associates of Bhosale. The I-T searches on Bhosale and his son-in-law Vishwajeet Kadam, which began on July 21, continued for the fourth day on Monday, and the department has reportedly expanded its investigation to at least four business associates of Bhosale.

THE INVESTIGATION wing of the Income Tax (I-T) department is probing multiple offshore transactions of Pune-based real estate giant Avinash Bhosale in Mauritius, British Virgin Island and Dubai made in the last five years, according to sources familiar with the development.

The I-T searches on Bhosale and his son-in-law Vishwajeet Kadam, which began on July 21, continued for the fourth day on Monday, and the department has reportedly expanded its investigation to at least four business associates of Bhosale. These include an Andhra Pradesh-based infrastructure firm that has a joint venture with Bhosale.

More than 200 I-T officials have been sent to different locations in the country to conduct searches, sources said. In Pune, Kadam said, “This was just a search, and no one had come to our office. Our family was not involved in this in any way.” Phone calls and text message to Bhosale did not elicit any response.

According to sources, from the searches so far the I-T investigators have allegedly unearthed unaccounted cash payments and several bogus sub-contract payments worth crores made by Bhosale’s firm. The agency, which suspects alleged tax evasion by Bhosale, is learnt to have seized unaccounted jewellery during the searches.

“The real estate and infrastructure projects bagged by Bhosale during the (previous) Congress-NCP regime in Maharashtra have come under the tax scanner. The department is probing all those who helped Bhosale undertake unaccounted cash transactions,” said a source. Bhosale’s CA has also come under the tax scanner, sources said.

Kadam, son of former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Patangrao Kadam, is at the helm of Bharati Vidyapeeth, a private university which runs multiple colleges. He is married to Bhosale’s daughter Swapnali. Bhosale heads a large real estate and infrastructure firm, ABIL.

