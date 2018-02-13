Hundreds of cycles in Pune, no dedicated lane

Two months on, no designated track has been laid along Ganeshkhind Road. Meanwhile, the PMC continues to promote the use of cycles. (Source: Express photo by Sandeep Daundkar) Two months on, no designated track has been laid along Ganeshkhind Road. Meanwhile, the PMC continues to promote the use of cycles. (Source: Express photo by Sandeep Daundkar)

TWO MONTHS after several trees along Ganeshkhind Road were felled and an iconic police chowky outside the Pune University was demolished to lay cycle tracks, the project has not seen much development since.

While a few routes were added to the city and fleets of cycles were bought as part of the Pune Smart City project, designated cycle tracks are yet to come up.

In December, a bicycle sharing scheme was introduced in Aundh, to be connected to the cycle track on Ganeshkhind Road. However, the track is yet to become operational.

Designated cycle tracks are yet to come up at the Jangli Maharaj Road and Fegusson College Road as well.

Officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), however, denied any delay.

Dattatray Takle, junior engineer, Road Design and Infrastructure, PMC, said, “Our cycle track project is well on schedule. At certain locations, footpaths adjacent to which cycle tracks are to be laid need to be repaired first. Once that is complete, we can open cycle tracks for operations.”

City activists had earlier objected to the idea of simply painting the extreme left lane of every road as cycling tracks, saying they are often misused by other riders.

Mandakini Jambulkar, a resident of Patrakar Nagar and a regular visitor to Jaykar Library at Savitribai Phule Pune University, said, “I live 3 km from the university campus and use the cycle sharing service. But, it is risky to ride cycles alongside heavy vehicles and speeding two-wheelers, particularly during peak hours.”

About the dividers that would demarcate the cycle tracks, Takle said, “Special curbing measures would be taken to separate cycle tracks from other routes. In addition, boulders would be set up to ensure that no vehicle apart from cycles can ply on the lane.”

