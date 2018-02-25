Humsafar Express to connect Pune with Udaipur and Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Palace Queen Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur, at Mysuru Railway Station in Mysuru on Monday. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Palace Queen Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur, at Mysuru Railway Station in Mysuru on Monday. (Source: PTI)

THE RAILWAYS has introduced a train service connecting two top tourist destinations in the country — Udaipur and Mysuru — via Pune. The train will pass five states — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — stopping at Mandya, Bengaluru, Davangere, Hubballi, Belagavi, Pune, Kalyan, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam and Chittorgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Mysuru-Udaipur Palace Queen Weekly Humsafar Express on February 19 from Mysuru railway station. Each coach of Humsafar Express was upgraded at the cost of Rs 20 lakh during the tenure of former Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. The train has been built, keeping in mind all passenger comforts, including comfortable side berth seats, LED display, CCTV cameras, USB charging points, among other facilities, stated a press release.

The train will run start from Udaipur on February 26, and from Mysuru on March 1. Train number 19667 Udaipur City-Mysuru Palace Queen Hamsafar Express will depart from Udaipur every Monday at 9 pm and reach Pune at 4.55 pm the next day. It will reach the Mysuru station on every Wednesday at 4.25 pm. Similarly, train number 19668 Udaipur City-Mysuru Palace Queen Hamsafar Express will depart from Mysuru every Friday at 10 am and arrive at the Pune junction the next day at 8.10 am. It will arrive at Udaipur City station on Saturday at 4.55 am.

“The train, with state-of-the-art facilities such as GPS mapping, LED display about train’s speed, stoppages and other information, will provide a unique experience to passengers,” said Manoj Jhanvar, public relations officer, Pune railway division.

