‘Housing for all by 2022’: PMC to appoint consultant for housing scheme

For effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought consultation from expert agencies.

The scheme, which aims at providing “housing for all by 2022”, has received around 90,000 applications so far.

“Pune is one of the 51 cities selected by the state government for the implementation of PMAY. The PMC has started inviting applications from beneficiaries, but we need a detailed plan for its implementation,” said a civic official.

The consultant will be asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), comprising all surveys, collection of required data from competent authorities concerned, planning and architectural work related to housing, social infrastructure, along with other amenities and commercial activities, as required.

Further, the expert will provide preliminary and detailed estimation of cost with analysis, present the project at various levels before competent authorities, provide assistance in project approval, as per the guidelines of PMAY.

“The PMC intends to take up the work for implementing affordable housing of PMAY on the 1,800 sq metre land, in possession of PMC, located at Survey Number 89(P) & 92(P) at Hadapsar.”

The beneficiaries have to apply under one of the four categories of PMAY. “The initial scrutiny of the application has revealed that half of the applications are done improperly. Beneficiaries have submitted applications under the category where they are likely to be found ineligible. This is because the applications have to be submitted online and the urban poor applying for the same are doing them with the help of operators in a private internet cafe,” said Dinesh Rokde, coordinator for PMAY implementation.

“Beneficiaries can be disqualified for wrong applications. Thus, the PMC is planning to urge the state government to enable them to collect corrections in applications and consider them in the category they would be eligible for,” he said, adding that the categories are for slum dwellers, low income groups, middle income groups and those belonging to the economically weaker sections.

PMAY provides central assistance to urban local bodies for in-situ rehabilitation of existing slum dwellers, using land as a resource through private participation, credit-linked subsidy, affordable housing in partnership and subsidy for beneficiary-led individual house construction.

